TODAY |

Prince Charles and Camilla to meet today with Christchurch students affected by mosques attack

Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Royalty
Christchurch and Canterbury

After a day off yesterday for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their tour of New Zealand, Cantabrians will have their chance to meet the royal couple today.

The royals are in Christchurch for their second public walkabout of the tour.

If anyone would like to catch a glimpse of the royal couple, they will be in Cathedral Square at 1.30 this afternoon.

The pair will also be visiting Cashmere High School, where they'll meet privately with students affected by the mosque attacks in March.

Their Christchurch stop is one of many of the tour. Both Prince Charles and Camilla visited Waitangi on Tuesday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Local iwi had a special request for the Prince of Wales. Source: 1 NEWS

It marked 25 years since a royal, Prince Charles himself, had visited Waitangi.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The royal couple took a day off following their appearance at Waitangi. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Royalty
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:06
Truckie who was horribly bullied at school uses his pink vehicle to spread joy
2
Photos: Smoke blankets Sydney, apocalyptic scenes in NSW as wind mixes wildfire smoke with dust
3
Wellington man appears to have discovered loophole in council parking laws
4
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
5
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:33

Nelson man to raffle prize possession to help fund best mates cancer treatment
01:46

Call for inquiry into Pharmac's epilepsy drug switch
01:51

Hundreds of Kiwis inadvertently being used as money mules to launder foreign crime gangs' cash
02:07

'That's for them' - Ardern distances herself from funding scandal enveloping NZ First