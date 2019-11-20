Prince Charles and Camilla to meet today with Christchurch students affected by mosques attack

After a day off yesterday for Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla on their tour of New Zealand, Cantabrians will have their chance to meet the royal couple today.
The royals are in Christchurch for their second public walkabout of the tour.
If anyone would like to catch a glimpse of the royal couple, they will be in Cathedral Square at 1.30 this afternoon.
The pair will also be visiting Cashmere High School, where they'll meet privately with students affected by the mosque attacks in March.
Their Christchurch stop is one of many of the tour. Both Prince Charles and Camilla visited Waitangi on Tuesday.
It marked 25 years since a royal, Prince Charles himself, had visited Waitangi.