TODAY |

Prince Charles and Camilla meet with mosques attack survivors at Canterbury marae

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Royalty
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Religion
Māori Issues

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were at Tuahiwi Marae in North Canterbury this morning, where they met with survivors of the Christchurch mosques attack. 

The royal couple were welcomed with a karanga and a haka pōwhiri, and both were wearing korowai - Māori cloaks - for the ceremony.

Prince Charles talked with March 15 survivor Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir, who says it was "amazing" to meet the royal.

"He shared his condolences with us and he said that we are in his prayers," said Jahangir.

"He said what happened was really heartbreaking for them, too."

Mushabab Aiban, of the Muslim World League, presented the royal couple with a gift of perfumes.

Children from Tuahiwi Primary School, Rangiora High School and Kaiapoi High School performed the haka pōwhiri to welcome the royal couple.

The royals were also presented with two sculptures by artist Fayne Robinson carved from stones from the Ashley River-Rakahuri.

They were hosted at the marae by John Robert Crofts and Elizabeth Kereru.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The royal couple will also visit Cashmere High School today to meet with student affected by the Christchurch terrorist attack. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Royalty
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Religion
Māori Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track
2
Woman injured in incident on West Auckland motorway
3
Beset by multiple NZ First controversies, Deputy PM Winston Peters threatens to 'sort out media'
4
Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history
5
Auckland eatery donates money Israel and Maria Folau spent there to Rainbow Youth
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:29

Vast majority of Kiwis want businesses to champion sustainability, survey finds

04:52

Prince Andrew faces new pressure to talk to investigators about Jeffrey Epstein
00:20

Dame Valerie Adams makes history again, but this time not on the athletics track

50 years of Network News: Our changing society