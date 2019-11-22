Prince Charles and Camilla meet with mosques attack survivors at Canterbury marae

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, were at Tuahiwi Marae in North Canterbury this morning, where they met with survivors of the Christchurch mosques attack.

The royal couple were welcomed with a karanga and a haka pōwhiri, and both were wearing korowai - Māori cloaks - for the ceremony.

Prince Charles talked with March 15 survivor Ahmed Iqbal Jahangir, who says it was "amazing" to meet the royal.

"He shared his condolences with us and he said that we are in his prayers," said Jahangir.

"He said what happened was really heartbreaking for them, too."

Mushabab Aiban, of the Muslim World League, presented the royal couple with a gift of perfumes.

Children from Tuahiwi Primary School, Rangiora High School and Kaiapoi High School performed the haka pōwhiri to welcome the royal couple.

The royals were also presented with two sculptures by artist Fayne Robinson carved from stones from the Ashley River-Rakahuri.