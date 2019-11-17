TODAY |

Prince Charles and Camilla kick off busy week in NZ

Prince Charles and Camilla are kicking off their busy week of offical duties today, starting with a wreath laying at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park.

The pair touched down in Auckland yesterday ahead of their week-long tour of New Zealand, nearly fives years after their last visit.

Prince Charles and Camilla touch down in Auckland for week-long royal tour of NZ

Meet and greets fill their agenda, with the royals making sure they've each booked in time with community groups they support.

Their itineray includes visits to Waitangi, Christchurch and Kaikōura - a move observers say is a nod of support following times of need.

It's the couple's third official visit to New Zealand. Source: 1 NEWS

Their Royal Highnesses will be in the country for one week. Source: 1 NEWS
