Prince Charles and Camilla kick off busy week in NZ

Prince Charles and Camilla are kicking off their busy week of offical duties today, starting with a wreath laying at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park.

The pair touched down in Auckland yesterday ahead of their week-long tour of New Zealand, nearly fives years after their last visit.

Meet and greets fill their agenda, with the royals making sure they've each booked in time with community groups they support.

Their itineray includes visits to Waitangi, Christchurch and Kaikōura - a move observers say is a nod of support following times of need.