Prime Minister's new Chief Science Advisor announced by Jacinda Ardern

Auckland University's Professor Juliet Gerrard is the Prime Minister's new Chief Science Advisor.

Jacinda Ardern confirmed the appointment today in a press conference.

Professor Juliet Gerrard. Source: The MacDiarmid Institute.

She reiterated the importance of using science and facts to make policy decisions and acknowledged the work of National to establish the Chief Science Advisor role which was filled by Sir Peter Gluckman.

Professor Gerrard gained her Doctorate in chemistry and biological chemistry from Oxford University, and is a Professor of Biochemistry from the University of Auckland.

"I am very much looking forward to connecting with a cross section of scientists from all types of institutions, especially emerging scientists," Professor Gerrard said in a statement.