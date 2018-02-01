 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Prime Minister says state abuse ‘an incredibly sensitive, tough area’ as Royal Commission announced

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern says this highest level of inquiry reflects the seriousness that is required.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Tamaki Drive is shut to motorists but that didn’t stop others braving the king tide, with mixed results.

LIVE: Chaos on West Coast, town of Greymouth completely closed to public, as 'major storm' surges towards South Island

00:07
2
Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Raw video: Here's the reason Auckland's Tamaki Drive was closed today - now MetService says heavy rain has just arrived

00:15
3
Tamaki Drive is shut to motorists but that didn’t stop others braving the king tide, with mixed results.

Raw: Man wiped off bicycle trying to negotiate Tamaki Drive waves, flooding

00:14
4
The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's agent denies code-swapping report

00:29
5
Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.

Raw video: Car pounded by huge wave as vehicles traverse dangerous, flooded Nelson road

01:33
Jacinda Ardern says this highest level of inquiry reflects the seriousness that is required.

'Incredibly sensitive and tough area' - Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care announced by Jacinda Ardern

Almost 100,000 children were allegedly abused.

00:07
Water can be seen completely covering the road alongside Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour.

Raw video: Here's the reason Auckland's Tamaki Drive was closed today - now MetService says heavy rain has just arrived

Raw video shows why authorities had no choice but to close Tamaki Drive this morning.

00:35
The footage of the rare celestial event was captured just outside Auckland Airport early this morning.

Watch: Super-blood moon eclipse hypnotises lucky Kiwi stargazers who witnessed the rare event

Cloud cover spoiled the super-blood-moon eclipse early this morning, but it was spectacular for those who saw it.

00:15
Tamaki Drive is shut to motorists but that didn’t stop others braving the king tide, with mixed results.

LIVE: Chaos on West Coast, town of Greymouth completely closed to public, as 'major storm' surges towards South Island

1 NEWS has the latest weather developments around the country.


00:51
The Bill was announced yesterday, now the PM is striving to get 100,000 children out of poverty in 10 years.

Prime Minister's first 100 days speech: 'No one has made that kind of dent into child poverty... but we want to and we will'

There were jokes, a comparison to Trump's speech, and just one mention of Morrinsville.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 