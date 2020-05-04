Prime Minister to reveal details of Alert Level 2 on Thursday before next week's decision

The country is set to find out what Level 2 will look like this Thursday, before Cabinet decides if New Zealand will move down from Alert Level 3 next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand's efforts under lockdown "have put us at the front of the pack", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today, emphasising the effort "cannot be squandered" as the country looks towards a move to Alert Level 2.

After more than a month under strict Level 4 lockdown restrictions, NZ moved to Level 3 last week, allowing more people to return to work and restaurants and cafes to open for takeaway and delivery service.

Ms Ardern confirmed she would reveal details about what Level 2 would look like this Thursday, before the impending Level 3 review on Monday, May 11 - when Cabinet will decide when to move down a level.

May 11 will be just under two weeks since the country moved from Level 4 to Level 3.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes as the country had no new Covid-19 cases today.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield urged New Zealanders not to "squander our advantage" - adding the "real test is later this week when we factor in the incubation period for the virus and the time it takes for people to display symptoms".

Ms Ardern said that despite this result today, "my message remains the same... we cannot afford to squander the good work when our end goal is so close and within reach".

"Next Monday we will make the decision on whether or not we will move to Alert Level 2," Ms Ardern said.

Read more 'The rules are there for a reason' - Jacinda Ardern's stern message to those flouting Level 3 restrictions

"That day represents the end of a two-week life cycle as it were a period of transmission of the virus."



She said the Cabinet decision would be reliant on if there have been no or low case numbers in the days preceding.

There would need to be ongoing evidence and confirmation of no widespread transmission, and knowledge of where every new case is.

"We need to not get ahead of ourselves. Stay in our bubble... to finish the job."