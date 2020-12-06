Prime Minister promises accountability for Christchurch terror attacks ahead of report's public release

A new minister could be appointed to make sure the recommendations from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the Christchurch terror attacks are carried out.

Just a day on from receiving the report, March 15 survivors and families of victims killed arrived with their first impressions on their minds and a chance to talk to the Prime Minister face-to-face today.

The 800-page document was given to the survivors and families of victims yesterday, three days before its official release on Tuesday.

“For myself I thank her for [how] everyone and the Government support us here,” says Ibrahim Abdelhalim, who was with his wife when she was shot inside the mosque.

She survived her injuries and now Abdelhalim hopes the report will help bring change for her and all New Zealanders.

“We still have a very big responsibility ourselves now to do the best for our country to learn a lesson from what happened to prevent and stop anything from happening again in the future.”

Jacinda Ardern spent two and a half hours inside the marae speaking to families of those killed and survivors about concerns they already have, after having the chance to read through the document.

She's not ruling out appointing a minister to ensure the report's recommendations are carried out.

“That was something I proactively raised with the community," Ardern says.

"We do want to make sure after such a hefty piece of work, so much detail so much time and energy has gone into it, that we make sure that we are acting upon it.”