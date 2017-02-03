Prime Minister 'not nervous' ahead of highly anticipated phone call with President Trump

Prime Minister Bill English is expected to chat by phone with US President Donald Trump later today.

A spokeswoman from the prime minister's office has confirmed White House staff are looking to set up the phone call.

Mr English, who is a former long-serving finance minister, has said he's not nervous about the call even though Mr Trump's call to Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was controversial.

Associated Press reports Mr Trump was scheduled to speak with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko overnight.

He has calls lined up with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Mr English today.

It's the second weekend Mr Trump will spend in conversations with world leaders.

Mr English has a busy schedule of events today for the Waitangi Day public holiday.

Waitangi Day commemorates the first signing of New Zealand's founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, in 1840.

Last year Mr English went on board the USS Sampson to personally thank the crew for helping with the recovery from the magnitude 7.8 quake in Kaikoura.

The Sampson was the first US Navy ship to visit New Zealand in 30 years.