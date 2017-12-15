Prime Minister likely to miss out on her own government's paid parental leave policy

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks likely to miss out on the extended paid parental leave period her government introduced.

Ms Ardern on Friday announced she and partner Clarke Gayford were expecting a baby in June.

However, a policy extending paid parental leave from 18 weeks to 22 weeks passed by the Labour-led government in November only kicks in on July 1.

In her announcement on Friday, however, Ms Ardern said she would only be taking off six weeks after giving birth.

"I will make arrangements for appropriate Ministers to act in my other portfolios over the six weeks I am away from parliament," she said