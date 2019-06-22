TODAY |

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has showed off her cake-baking skills to celebrate her daughter Neve's first birthday.

A photo of Ms Ardern smiling with the cake, shaped like a rabbit, was posted to the Prime Minister's Instagram today.

However, Ms Ardern's cake-making experience wasn't quite as enjoyable as she had expected it to be.

She wrote: "I may be smiling but about an hour earlier I was not enjoying the first birthday cake making experience (like just about every parent I know!).

"I recommend cakes that you can legitimately cover in coconut - it hides almost everything. Happy Birthday wee Neve!"

Yesterday, Neve's father Clarke Gayford showed off a present she received from Prince William - a Kiwi Buzzy Bee toy with an inscription on a silver plaque on its underside.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with her daughter Neve's birthday cake. Source: Instagram / Jacinda Ardern
