Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into labour at Auckland Hospital

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in labour with her first child in Auckland Hospital.

Ms Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are at Auckland Hospital.
The Prime Minister's office has confirmed to 1 NEWS that at some point today Ms Ardern went into labour.

Ms Ardern was driven to hospital by her partner Clarke Gayford and arrived at 5.50am today.

The Prime Minister will be the second elected leader to give birth while in office after Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto gave birth to daughter Bakhtawar in 1990.

The pair were asked if they were concerned with the baby’s future privacy.
