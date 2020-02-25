TODAY |

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enjoys kava during official Fiji visit

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has enjoyed a sip of Fiji’s famed kava during a traditional sevusevu ceremony in Suva

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern took part in a traditional sevusevu ceremony on her first full day of the state visit. Source: 1 NEWS

Ardern is on the first official visit to the island nation by a New Zealand prime minister in four years.

Sitting alongside partner Clarke Gayford, Fijian leader Frank Bainimarama and his wife Mary, fresh kava was prepared in front of her before she sipped some.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your welcome,” she said.

Read more
Opinion: Ardern's visit to Fiji, Australia a test of New Zealand's climate change compass

The trip will allow Ardern and Bainimarama to discuss climate change and supporting women and democracy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Fiji for talks with her counterpart, planning to raise issues such as climate change. Source: Breakfast

A state dinner will be held tonight, after Ardern and Bainimarama have a formal bilateral meeting.

A tree planting ceremony was also on the agenda today.


New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Climate Change
Politics
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Stargazers across NZ have another chance tonight to view bead-like string of satellites
2
Steven Adams reveals close family connection with Israel Adesanya - 'He's my elder'
3
New scam email circulating in New Zealand claims recipients are owed IRD refund
4
Ministry of Health outlines NZ pandemic strategy as coronavirus outbreak worsens globally
5
Tamakis sack Vision NZ campaign manager after 'disgusting language' against TV host
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:40

Tears as police help reunite teen stabbing victim with 'heroic' bystanders who saved her life

Dancing with the Stars could wrong-foot aspiring politician Hannah Tamaki

New scam email circulating in New Zealand claims recipients are owed IRD refund

Baby and 11-year-old lose both parents after truck collides with car in Cambridge