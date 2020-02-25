Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enjoys kava during official Fiji visit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has enjoyed a sip of Fiji’s famed kava during a traditional sevusevu ceremony in Suva

Ardern is on the first official visit to the island nation by a New Zealand prime minister in four years.

Sitting alongside partner Clarke Gayford, Fijian leader Frank Bainimarama and his wife Mary, fresh kava was prepared in front of her before she sipped some.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your welcome,” she said.

The trip will allow Ardern and Bainimarama to discuss climate change and supporting women and democracy.

A state dinner will be held tonight, after Ardern and Bainimarama have a formal bilateral meeting.

A tree planting ceremony was also on the agenda today.