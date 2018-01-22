Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denies she accidentally revealed baby's gender

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has denied she accidentally revealed the gender of her baby during a radio interview this morning.

This afternoon Ms Ardern addressed an interview she gave to More FM this morning where it was suggested she let slip the gender of her and partner Clarke Gayford's baby.

The Prime Minister caused a fluster when she appeared to say "her" in the interview.

She denied this and said she would need to articulate her words more clearly in the future.

"No I did not, and I know that defending that will get me into a whole other conversation but no, I did not. I think we're going to be playing this game for a while now.

"I'll be clearly articulating all of my words in the future," she said.