Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to attend Christchurch quake anniversary

The Prime Minister will be in Christchurch to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the February 2011 earthquake.

They're demanding justice after a decision not to prosecute anyone for the collapse.

PM Jacinda Ardern will speak during the service at the Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial on Thursday - which this year carries the them of 'keeping their dreams alive'.

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel says this year's theme helps us look back at all that we've lost with a sense of hope and aspiration for the future.

On the seventh anniversary of the quake that claimed 185 lives, Christchurch’s mayor reflects.
"It also helps us to recall all those who came to our rescue and those who offered support at our time of need and what that meant to us," she said.

During the civic memorial service the names of the 185 people who lost their lives in the earthquake will be read out.

A minute's silence will be acknowledged at 12.51pm - the time the quake struck seven years ago.

Jacinda Ardern meets with families of 115 people who died in Christchurch's CTV building tragedy

