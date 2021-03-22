Prime Minister to formally apologise for Dawn Raids targeting Pasifika later this month

Details of an apology for the Dawn Raids will be made this afternoon, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern set to say sorry later this month, 1 NEWS understands.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: 1 NEWS

Immigration officials targeted the homes of people from the Pacific Islands in the early hours of the morning, beginning in the 1970s in a crackdown on alleged "overstaying".

The policy followed a boom in jobs after World War II, where many people from the Pacific Islands were encouraged to come to New Zealand to fill roles in growing industries.

1 NEWS understands the apology will be made on June 26.

Social justice group the Polynesian Panthers protested the raids conducted nearly 50 years ago, this year still calling for an apology.

Reverend Alec Toleafoa, who joined the panthers as a 16-year-old, told 1 NEWS earlier this year that "part of the apology is putting to right the injustice that was done, what we'd like to see is recognition of that injustice. We would also like to provide something that is sustainable for our people, following an educative process..."

NZ Herald reported the open letter by Benji Timu said the raids had caused generational trauma.

"The past is implied as forgiven and forgotten; however, the effects of the past still linger in the fabric of our identity 50 years on," it stated.