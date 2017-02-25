 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Prime Minister blames the housing shortage on nature lovers

share

Andrea Vance 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Bill English told a environmental conference that "poorly directed but well-intentioned" views are pushing prices up.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Andrea Vance

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The Hurricanes loosie scored twice in the first half as his side were too good for the Sunwolves in Tokyo.

As It Happened: Hurricanes introduce Sunwolves to the big time with Tokyo thrashing

00:30
2
New Zealand were able to restrict South Africa to 271 in the third ODI in Wellington.

LIVE: Black Caps batsmen wilt against rampant South Africa

3

LIVE: Super Rugby - Crusaders v Brumbies

00:42
4
Annette King says Jacinda Ardern's political ability and commitment make her a strong potential Labour leader in the future.

Jacinda Ardern's win in Mt Albert by-election all but confirmed as Julie Genter concedes

00:29
5
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger couldn't be stopped as he latched onto a clever kick to run away and score.

Watch: The Bus is back! Julian Savea scores epic solo try against Sunwolves

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ