Prime Minister Bill English set to take on shearing champion Sir David Fagan

Prime Minister Bill English is going to take on champion sheep shearer Sir David Fagan.

The honour is thought to be the first of its kind.

Source: 1 NEWS

"He's done it many times before, actually he's quite proficient," a spokesman told NZ Newswire.

The shear-off is due to take place around lunchtime today at the World Shearing Championships in Invercargill.

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English, once a Southland farmer, probably doesn't expect to win.

Sir David has won 16 Golden Shears competitions and 11 world championships.

