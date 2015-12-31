Prime Minister Bill English set to take on shearing champion Sir David Fagan

Source:NZN
Prime Minister Bill English is going to take on champion sheep shearer Sir David Fagan.
"He's done it many times before, actually he's quite proficient," a spokesman told NZ Newswire.
The shear-off is due to take place around lunchtime today at the World Shearing Championships in Invercargill.
Mr English, once a Southland farmer, probably doesn't expect to win.
Sir David has won 16 Golden Shears competitions and 11 world championships.
