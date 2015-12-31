Prime Minister Bill English set to take on shearing champion Sir David Fagan

Prime Minister Bill English is going to take on champion sheep shearer Sir David Fagan.

"He's done it many times before, actually he's quite proficient," a spokesman told NZ Newswire.

The shear-off is due to take place around lunchtime today at the World Shearing Championships in Invercargill.

Mr English, once a Southland farmer, probably doesn't expect to win.