Prime Minister Bill English meets iwi leaders at Waitangi

Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox has led a large delegation of government MPs into the first Iwi Chairs Forum of the year.

Prime Minister Bill English was flanked by his deputy Paula Bennett and Education Minister Hekia Parata as he arrived at the event at Waitangi this morning.

More than 69 iwi leaders from across New Zealand were waiting inside to present and discuss with the government issues on everything from children and young people to natural resources.

"It'll be well organised, well focused and pretty demanding of us and them and we'll come out of it having achieved something and that's the kind of approach we can work with," Mr English said ahead of the forum.

While Mr English is in Waitangi for the forum he will head to Auckland to celebrate Waitangi Day.

He refused to attend official celebrations because of a dispute over speaking rights that began with former Prime Minister John Key last year.

A number of police are patrolling the Copthorne Hotel venue in case of protesters but just one showed up.