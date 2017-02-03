 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Prime Minister Bill English meets iwi leaders at Waitangi

share

Source:

NZN

Maori Party co-leader Marama Fox has led a large delegation of government MPs into the first Iwi Chairs Forum of the year.

The Prime Minister attended the Iwi Leaders Forum at the Copthorne, Bay of Islands this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English was flanked by his deputy Paula Bennett and Education Minister Hekia Parata as he arrived at the event at Waitangi this morning.

More than 69 iwi leaders from across New Zealand were waiting inside to present and discuss with the government issues on everything from children and young people to natural resources.

"It'll be well organised, well focused and pretty demanding of us and them and we'll come out of it having achieved something and that's the kind of approach we can work with," Mr English said ahead of the forum.

While Mr English is in Waitangi for the forum he will head to Auckland to celebrate Waitangi Day.

He refused to attend official celebrations because of a dispute over speaking rights that began with former Prime Minister John Key last year.

The new PM has blasted Waitangi's organising committee, after they banned him from speaking at the powhiri.
Source: 1 NEWS

A number of police are patrolling the Copthorne Hotel venue in case of protesters but just one showed up.

She arrived after Mr English and his delegation had gone inside but stood across the road shouting while event staff and police stopped her getting closer.

Related

Politics

Northland

02:30
The new PM has blasted Waitangi's organising committee, after they banned him from speaking at the powhiri.

Bill English accepts invite from Auckland marae to celebrate Waitangi Day
01:13
Mr Taurua said a letter written over Mr English's right to speak "didn't say what I thought it meant".

Northland iwi leader says sorry to Bill English over decision not to go to Waitangi
00:59
The PM says "the relationship between Government and Maori is stronger than it's ever been".

Bill English not concerned over potential fallout from Waitangi Day snub
00:51
The Prime Minister is under fire after denying he's playing political games by refusing to attend Waitangi.

'His going or not going to Waitangi is speaking loudly to Maori' - academic criticises Bill English over Waitangi stance

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Navy vessels come into Wellington Harbour, as seen from Seatoun.

Warning: No swimming at Wellington's beaches this weekend

02:07
2
The wait was worth it for the thousands in Wellington.

'Not even the rain could stop you!' - Guns N' Roses buzzing after Wellington concert

3
Paua found in massive Auckland bust

'Unfortunately, the paua were all dead' - junior fisheries officers make biggest Auckland bust in decade

00:33
4
Huhana Hickeys says people may be forced to illegally access cannabis products unless the government makes it cheaper and easier for New Zealanders to get pain relief.

MS patient blames 'bureaucracy' for having to wait five months for medical marijuana product she's legally entitled to

00:30
5
White House Spokesman Sean Spicer suggests Trump will allow the deal with Australia about refugee resettlement to go forward.

'Haha! Depends on your definition of cordial' - Aussie PM amused at interest in his chat with Trump, but remains coy


00:45
The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

'They better listen to their dad!' Warriors Nines captain Ruben Wiki says 'half the team could be my sons'

The 44-year-old has already let his troops know he is boss after thumping a few at training.

01:03
The former Police Minister says it was a 'team effort' that led to the pledge to increase police ranks by over 1000 staff.

'Who are they?' Judith Collins mocks Labour during chat about National's big boost to police numbers

A "team effort" led to the pledge to strengthen the police ranks, says Collins.

04:09
The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

Corin Dann: Bill English will be very nervous about phone conversation with Trump

The PM now knows that whatever he says to Trump may come out in the media, says our Political Editor.

03:09
Bill English opened up during his State of the Nation speech, telling the public just who he was.

Bill English 'took the easy option' promising to boost cop numbers: Corin Dann

"It wasn't a bad speech, it wasn't brilliant. It was solid."

01:56
Walker was joined by fellow Olympian Eddie Dawkins as she looks to master a new discipline.

'It's been really enjoyable' - Sarah Walker targeting Commonwealth Games switch

The BMX silver medallist is targeting a place as an indoor sprint cyclist.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ