Prime Minister and Police Minister admit mistake in gun law change announcement

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Minister Stuard Nash have admitted they got a key aspect of the proposed new gun laws wrong during their joint announcement yesterday.

Parliament made sweeping changes to New Zealand's gun laws following the March 15 Christchurch terrorist attack that saw 51 people killed. 

Yesterday, they announced the second tranche of changes, saying only New Zealand citizens will be able to hold a firearms license. Restricting licences to citizens would have barred the man allegedly behind the Christchurch terrorist attack from having one.

But officials have now clarified that those with resident-status will also be able to own guns.

"I made a mistake. It happens," Mr Nash said today. "I've owned up to it. But let me clarify you do not have to be a citizen. However, this is going through a select committee process."

It's also proposed those visiting New Zealand will need a special licence to use firearms and won't be able to purchase them.

The Prime Minister details the second phase of the post-terrorist attack overhaul of the country's gun laws.

The proposed changes announcement yesterday also included the creation of a gun register, reducing gun licence terms from 10 years to five and giving police additional powers to put warning flags over people. 

The new law is expected to be in place by January.

Yesterday, they said only New Zealand citizens will be able to hold a firearms licence. But now they say residents will be allowed as well.
