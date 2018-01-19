TODAY |

Primary teachers to wear green today in 'national day of support' for principals' pay fight

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education

Primary and intermediate school teachers will be wearing green today in a "national day of support" for their school principals who're campaigning for a better pay deal.

Primary teachers accepted a $1.5 billion pay offer from the Ministry of Education in June.

But primary and intermediate principals who are members of the union NZEI rejected a collective agreement offer from the ministry that failed to give them parity with secondary principals, and have been taking strike action since the start of July that has seen them disengage from the ministry.

NZEI President Lynda Stuart says principals stood alongside teachers and helped achieve their settlement, and now it's important teachers show they're still alongside their principals.

Today school staff across New Zealand will be wearing green and holding a range of activities to show their support for principals, from morning teas to waving signs on street corners and handing out flyers at school gates.

"The day of support will be an opportunity for school staff and whānau to show they back their principals, and to say that if pay parity is fair for teachers then surely it's fair for principals too," Ms Stuart said.

The principals will meet at a series of paid union meetings next week to decide whether to escalate industrial action, or to consider any last-minute offers from the Ministry of Education.

Primary school
Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A liquor store.
Coroner warns breastfeeding mothers not to drink alcohol after 'acute intoxication' contributed to baby girl's death
2
Police seek public's help as homicide investigation into woman's death in Whanganui continues
3
Tiny house court case a 'landmark' for future of owners in New Zealand
4
It is not yet known how police are treating the death.
Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain
5
Sir Brian's departure from his funeral service at Memorial Park was full of mana and respect.
All Blacks greats form guard of honour before schoolboys perform haka for Sir Brian Lochore's final farewell
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:06
Family of pedestrian killed in Christchurch hit-and-run hope for justice as manhunt continues

Three people arrested after pedestrian killed in fatal Christchurch hit-and-run

Queenstown airport expansion plans on hold after public 'vitriol'
Sir Brian Lochore 1940-2019

Live stream: All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore farewelled

04:25

Pushing pause on procreation: The young people doing their bit to save the planet