Primary teachers to start voting tomorrow on whether to strike in November

Primary school teachers will begin voting tomorrow on whether to strike for a week in November.

The ballot follows the rejection of the Ministry of Education’s latest offers to teachers and principals in September.

NZEI Te Riu Roa members said the offers failed to address what Education Minister Chris Hipkins admitted was a crisis in education.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins sits down with Corin Dann to discuss pay and getting more teachers into our classrooms.

The secret online ballot will run from Tuesday 16 October to Thursday 25 October with members to vote on whether to undertake a week rolling one-day strikes from Monday 12 November to Friday 16 November.

Strike action would fall on different days throughout the country.

Speaking on TVNZ 1's Q+A, Chris Hipkins said teachers also need to committ to the process.

President Lynda Stuart said the Government could avert potential strike action with an improved offer.

"Strike action is always a last resort. If the Government comes back with an improved offer that our members feel genuinely addresses the education crisis, the disruption of a strike could be avoided," Ms Stuart said.

"However, if teachers are forced to take strike action, it is clear that they continue to have the public’s strong support. Parents understand that ultimately this is all about the future of their children’s education."

"Recruiting from overseas to fill the immediate shortfall will help, but it is a band-aid solution. The Ministry’s own research shows only 16 per cent of youth in New Zealand think teaching is an appealing profession. It’s clear that the only way to solve the shortage long-term will be to turn that around."

Potential strike dates

Auckland Region - Monday 12 November

North Island (except Auckland and Wellington) - Tuesday 13 November

Wider Christchurch area (including Ellesmere, Ashley, Mid-Canterbury, Malvern, Hurunui) - Wednesday 14 November

South Island (except Christchurch) - Thursday 15 November

Wellington Region - Friday 16 November

Half the teaching force is going to retire in the next eight years, a principal says, and schools are worried about where their replacements are coming from.
An Auckland woman has claimed Lotto's $11 million Powerball prize, her second jackpot in the space of five months.

Having won a first division share of $333,333 earlier this year, the lucky winner came forward to claim the prize today, taking home another $11 million.

The odds for winning both First Division, as well as Powerball First Division in two separate draws sit at an astonishing 1 in 147,000,000,000,000.

Two dead in two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Ashburton

Two people have been confirmed dead in a two-vehicle crash near Ashburton in Canterbury this afternoon.

Police say the collision happened on State Highway One near Ealing Road shortly before 1.40pm. 

The Serious Crash Unit is attending and diversions remain in place at Delmaine Road and State Highway 79.

Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality

Australia's Labor Party wants laws protecting gay students from being excluded by religious schools extended to teachers and staff.

Australia's federal parliament will this week remove the power of faith-based schools to discriminate against children on the basis of their sexuality.

Labor leader Bill Shorten wants to extend this goodwill further by scrapping the ability of religious schools to hire and fire staff based on their sexual orientation, gender identity or relationship status.

"In my discussions with religious educators, it's clear this is not an exemption that they use or want to use," Mr Shorten told AAP on Monday.

"These laws are no longer appropriate, if indeed they ever were appropriate. It's time our laws reflected the values we teach our children."

Education Minister Dan Tehan said protecting LGBTI students from discrimination was a top priority for the coalition as MPs returned to Canberra after a three- week break.

"We want to deal with the issue of students ... I expect that something will be done over the coming days on that," Mr Tehan told Sky News.

However, the minister would not say whether the same legislative support would be extended to gay teachers.

He acknowledged the issue needed to be investigated, but said it was complicated.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said he was mystified by the debate, saying there was no evidence gay kids had been discriminated against by religious schools.

"By all means let's protect people against discrimination," he told Sydney radio station 2GB.

"But let's be very careful that anti-discrimination laws designed as shields are not converted by activists into swords."

Debate around discrimination against gay students and teachers has flared up in the past week, after the recommendations of a review into religious freedoms were leaked to the media.


The review, led by former attorney-general Philip Ruddock, did not recommend the removal of existing laws allowing faith-based schools to discriminate on the basis of sexuality.


It said the laws should be amended so religious schools publicly outlined their policies and provide them to workers.


However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has decided to abolish the exemptions to anti-discrimination laws altogether.


Religious schools in most states have been able to exclude LGBTI students since 2013, but have not been using the powers.


Even still, Mr Morrison concedes the prospect has been causing anxiety, and wants the issue dealt with swiftly.


Most voters are against laws which allow religious schools to select students and teachers based on their sexuality.


Three-quarters of respondents to a Fairfax-Ipsos poll rejected the exemptions to discrimination laws, including a majority of coalition, Labor, Greens and One Nation voters.


The Ruddock review was handed to the federal government in May but it is yet to provide a full response.

