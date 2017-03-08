 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 10-year-old girl was sent home from her primary school because it did not have a sanitary disposal unit, a public health sociologist says.

'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.
Source: Seven Sharp

Research fellow at the University of Otago's public health department, sociologist Sarah Donovan, says she was approached last week by a GP who was "very concerned" about a young patient.

The girl, Ms Donovan was told, was asked to stay home from her primary school while she was on her period.

Ms Donovan told 1 NEWS NOW the 10-year-old's family offered to donate a sanitary bin to the school, and it was only then that the principal "found" one for her to use.

"The prinicipal's other suggestion was she be put on the contraceptive pill, which understandably shocked her mother," said Ms Donovan.

Research fellow at the University of Otago's public health department, sociologist Sarah Donovan.

Research fellow at the University of Otago's public health department, sociologist Sarah Donovan.

Source: University of Otago

She said the young girl dreads going to school with her period and is still choosing to stay home as she doesn't feel confident with self-management.

"It's been sort of a double stigma thing for her," said Ms Donovan.

The school, which has not been named, may not have formally excluded the young girl, but it had the same impact, she said.

Head of the School Trustees Association, Lorraine Kerr, told Radio New Zealand that no school had ever contacted the association with problems about a student beginning menstruation.

She said when she was involved in a situation when a young girl began menstruation at primary school it was handled easily and the use of staff toilets would be offered "to take away the stigma".

Ms Kerr said the young girl's parents should not have to pay for a sanitary disposal unit at her school when she began having periods.

'Tip of the iceberg'

After inquiries to a Principals' Association, Ms Donovan found schools can only exclude students on behavioral grounds, not because of health or disability.

She said primary schools might need to introduce sanitary bins and health education earlier.

"This may just be the tip of the iceberg. We don't have any up-to-date data in New Zealand about age of first menstruation," she said.

Ms Donovan is hoping her research will be able to provide more recent data on the age of first menstruation, which will support her application to PHARMAC for funding of sanitary products for school-aged girls.

"It's two issues: There's the age thing and the poverty thing," she said.

She said many school-aged girls avoid school because their families can't afford sanitary products. Several low-decile schools are trying provide sanitary products for students, while some teachers are even paying for it out of their own pockets, she said.

Ms Donovan believes girls are missing out on key school time due to menstruation. During her research, she said she'd heard "lots of anecdotes" from people.

Some told her that girls would even tear pages from phone books or use socks as makeshift sanitary products because their families can't foot the bill.

Related

Health

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

01:05
2
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

00:53
3
John Plumtree had no good news to offer about the fitness of the Hurricanes skipper.

'It's bad news for the All Blacks' – Hurricanes assistant paints a grim picture of Dane Coles being fit to face the Lions

01:09
4
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

00:38
5
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.

01:05
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

Are constant questions about Warren Gatland's supposed "Warrenball" playing style pushing the Lions coach to the edge?

01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.


00:43
Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ