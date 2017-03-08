Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A 10-year-old girl was sent home from her primary school because it did not have a sanitary disposal unit, a public health sociologist says.

Research fellow at the University of Otago's public health department, sociologist Sarah Donovan, says she was approached last week by a GP who was "very concerned" about a young patient.

The girl, Ms Donovan was told, was asked to stay home from her primary school while she was on her period.

Ms Donovan told 1 NEWS NOW the 10-year-old's family offered to donate a sanitary bin to the school, and it was only then that the principal "found" one for her to use.

"The prinicipal's other suggestion was she be put on the contraceptive pill, which understandably shocked her mother," said Ms Donovan.

Research fellow at the University of Otago's public health department, sociologist Sarah Donovan. Source: University of Otago

She said the young girl dreads going to school with her period and is still choosing to stay home as she doesn't feel confident with self-management.

"It's been sort of a double stigma thing for her," said Ms Donovan.

The school, which has not been named, may not have formally excluded the young girl, but it had the same impact, she said.

Head of the School Trustees Association, Lorraine Kerr, told Radio New Zealand that no school had ever contacted the association with problems about a student beginning menstruation.

She said when she was involved in a situation when a young girl began menstruation at primary school it was handled easily and the use of staff toilets would be offered "to take away the stigma".

Ms Kerr said the young girl's parents should not have to pay for a sanitary disposal unit at her school when she began having periods.

'Tip of the iceberg'

After inquiries to a Principals' Association, Ms Donovan found schools can only exclude students on behavioral grounds, not because of health or disability.

She said primary schools might need to introduce sanitary bins and health education earlier.

"This may just be the tip of the iceberg. We don't have any up-to-date data in New Zealand about age of first menstruation," she said.

Ms Donovan is hoping her research will be able to provide more recent data on the age of first menstruation, which will support her application to PHARMAC for funding of sanitary products for school-aged girls.

"It's two issues: There's the age thing and the poverty thing," she said.

She said many school-aged girls avoid school because their families can't afford sanitary products. Several low-decile schools are trying provide sanitary products for students, while some teachers are even paying for it out of their own pockets, she said.

Ms Donovan believes girls are missing out on key school time due to menstruation. During her research, she said she'd heard "lots of anecdotes" from people.