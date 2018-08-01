 

Primary school teachers and principals vote to strike for a day over 'crisis in teaching'

1 NEWS
Primary school teachers and principals will go on strike for a day on August 15 over what they say is a "crisis in teaching".

Lead principal negotiator from New Zealand Educational Institute Louise Green said this morning in a release that there needs to be better investment in education and that there are not enough teachers for every class.

"A clear majority of both member groups voted in favour of a full day, giving a strong endorsement for collective action," Ms Green said.

The group previously planned three-hour strikes but have now changed to a single full-day strike.

"It is 24 years since educators have gone on strike and this is not an action we are taking lightly," she said.

Lead teacher negotiator Liam Rutherford said public opinion polling showed cleared support for more investment in teaching.

"The members' decision to take industrial action shows the degree of frustration and conviction among teachers and principals," Mr Rutherford said.

NZEI and the Ministry of Education yesterday agreed to enter mediation over collective agreement negotiations and the outcome will be taken back to NZEI members.

NZEI has announced a full-day strike on August 15 after voting overwhelmingly in favour. Source: Breakfast
Make sure you stay ahead of the latest news, both nationwide and internationally, from the 1 NEWS team. Source: Breakfast
Joy Reid
1 NEWS Europe Correspondent
1 NEWS
Joy Reid

Prominent Kiwi Businessman Sir Owen Glenn is claiming victory after a long-running legal dispute with fellow rich-lister and former business partner Eric Watson.

A 376-page judgement out today follows one of the most complex and high-stakes business cases ever seen between two New Zealanders, involving nearly a million documents and a 12-week trial in the Chancery Division of the London High Court last year.

The case dates back to 2014, when a high court document out of the British Virgin Islands revealed Sir Owen and Mr Watson had gone into a joint European property venture called Spartan Capital.

Today's ruling said Sir Owen had put a total of £129 million (around $250m) – in three installments - into Project Spartan via a company known as Kea Investments Ltd.

He then felt his arrangement with Mr Watson, who was claiming a 50-50 shareholding on that capital, was unfair.

Mr Justice Nugee found that Mr Watson had secured Sir Owen's initial investment by fraudulent misrepresentation, describing it as "a deceit planned and orchestrated by Mr Watson". 

The judge also questioned Mr Watson's credibility during some evidence saying: "I had the distinct impression when he was giving that evidence that he was not misremembering, but was deliberately covering up the truth".

Sir Owen has already been awarded a $220 million (NZD) settlement from his High Court war with Mr Watson, however Sir Owen says this has not fully been paid yet.

The 78-year-old, who is battling cancer said: "I regard this judgment as a complete vindication of my position in this complex and long-running litigation. Eric Watson has behaved appallingly. I saw him as a close friend but he was trying to rip me off. Once I knew what had happened I was determined to get justice."

Sir Owen's company Kea Investments says it has recovered a large part of the money it invested in Project Spartan and the court has indicated that further sums are recoverable by way of compensation from Mr Watson.

The court will deal with that next month.

The 12-week trial in London involved a joint European property venture. Source: Breakfast
Joy Reid