Primary school teachers and principals vote for one-day strike

Primary school teachers and principals will go on strike for a day on August 15 over what they say is a "crisis in teaching".

Lead principal negotiator from New Zealand Educational Institute Louise Green said this morning in a release that there needs to be better investment in education and that there are not enough teachers for every class.

"A clear majority of both member groups voted in favour of a full day, giving a strong endorsement for collective action," Ms Green said.

The group previously planned three-hour strikes but have now changed to a single full-day strike.

"It is 24 years since educators have gone on strike and this is not an action we are taking lightly," she said.

Lead teacher negotiator Liam Rutherford said public opinion polling showed cleared support for more investment in teaching.

"The members' decision to take industrial action shows the degree of frustration and conviction among teachers and principals," Mr Rutherford said.