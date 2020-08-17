Primary school students isolated on veranda after Covid-19 scare near Gisborne

A school near Gisborne isolated about 60 pupils on a veranda this morning after fears of a Covid-19 case.

A Manutuke School parent mentioned at a bus stop their two children had contact with a contact of a person with the virus.

Principal Rakairoa Maraki told RNZ the school rang 111 and isolated the pupils in the bus until police arrived.

"We managed of course to speak to our children and just let them know that this was absolutely a precautionary measure and then we just isolated them on a big veranda in the sun."

Maraki said the students were allowed back into class late in the morning. No further precautions were needed.

The pupils who bus in from town make up more than a third of the school roll.

Hauora Tairāwhiti medical officer of health Osman David Mansoor said there was "no risk" to the community.

"Should the contact test positive, there is still no risk to the Manutuke School students as they are not close contacts of this person," Dr Mansoor said.

Maraki asked her school community to be wary of social media.

A pānui - public notice - the school posted on Facebook received inappropriate comments, so it was removed.