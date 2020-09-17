Primary school student from Auckland's Three Kings school tests positive for Covid-19

A student at Auckland's Three Kings School has tested positive for Covid-19, but did not attend school while infectious, health authorities say.

The child is one of two community cases announced today. They are household contacts of a man confirmed to have the virus yesterday who returned from India on August 27 and spent 14 days at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

He had returned two negative tests while in isolation, and flew home to Auckland on September 11, however five days later he developed symptoms and tested positive for the virus.

The man and his household contacts, including the student, are now at the Jet Park quarantine facility.

In a statement released today, Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) has advised staff and parents that the risk to any other students or staff to be very low, and the school remains open and safe to attend.

"So far only a handful of close contacts have been identified, they've been tested and the closest contacts were neighbours and they've already returned negative tests," Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield told 1 NEWS.

An ARPHS spokesperson says it is very unlikely there was any exposure to the virus at the school. Students and staff do not need to stay at home or get tested, unless they have any symptoms.

Epidemiologist, Michael Baker this evening told 1 NEWS the incubation period of the virus can be more than 14 days.

"In biology you can always have this thin tail and you can have these outliers," he said.

It comes as the Government is set to review Covid-19 alert levels tomorrow having earlier indicated a likely move to Level 2 for Auckland and Level 1 for the rest of the country.