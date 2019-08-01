Primary principals to vote on further strike action for pay parity

Primary and intermediate principals who are members of NZEI Te Riu Roa are set for another vote on whether to increase strike action at a series of nationwide paid union meetings next week.

They're continuing to fight for pay parity between primary and secondary prinicpals.

The action would include a full day strike off work on August 22, extend disengagement from the Ministry of Education until October 11 and withdraw principals' involvement in the review of Tomorrow's Schools.

NZEI Te Riu Roa National Executive member and principal of Berhampore School Mark Potter said the strike ballot follows the Ministry's failure to revise their collective agreement offer, address principal wellbeing, and ensure pay parity between primary and secondary principals.

"Primary principals rejected the Ministry's offer in June with a clear message: if parity between primary and secondary is fair for teachers, then surely it's fair for principals. The job of a principal is complex, but that complexity doesn't change with the size of our students' shoes," he said.

"It's crucial we're able to attract senior teachers into principal positions and retain them. We'll only do that if they get more support and a fair deal."