Primary principals reject Government's latest pay offer, teachers accept

Primary school principals have rejected the government's latest pay offer, although primary teachers have accepted their offer - increasing their pay by around 18 per cent over three years.

Voting in the online ballot closed late last night, with the latest offer worth $1.4 billion. The latest offer includes an increase in salary, restoration in pay parity and extra teacher-only days.

The offer came after last month saw the largest education strike in New Zealand's history.

Under the terms of the new deal most teachers would get a $12,000 salary rise, if the deal is ratified.

Tens of thousands of primary and secondary teachers took to the streets last month, leaving schools across the country closed for a day.

The revised proposal, worth nearly $1.5 billion, is being backed by the union for the first time. Source: 1 NEWS

The Post Primary Teachers' Association released a statement saying it included a lump sum payment of $1500 for union members only and a new top salary step of $90,000.

All secondary teachers would receive an annual pay increase of three per cent.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the unions had recommended the new offer to their members.

Mr Hipkins said the one-off pay injection would help restore pay parity between primary and secondary teachers.

"It's always been the Government’s objective to restore pay parity, between primary and secondary teachers over the long term.

"It made sense to bring that forward and get it sorted once and for all."

Lynda Stuart addressed media after teachers voted in favour of the Government's latest offer. Source: 1 NEWS
