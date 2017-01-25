Primary principals burning out but Hekia Parata not apologising

Education Minister Hekia Parata says she doesn't apologise for having high expectations of primary school principals, who an independent survey shows are struggling with excessive workloads and high levels of stress.

The survey was commissioned by their professional body, The New Zealand Educational Institute, which describes the findings as worrying.

The report revealed high levels of stress, burnout and excessive workloads among principals and their deputies, and a lack of professional support from the Ministry of Education and school boards.

"It's having an affect on their work and family life. So the work-family balance is out of kilter, 2.2 times what happens with the average population," said Lynda Stuart, NZEI president.

The survey found approximately 72 per cent of school leaders work more than 51 hours a week during term and a quarter work more than 61 hours a week.

NZEI says bureaucracy and paperwork is getting out of control and principals in isolated areas are more likely to suffer burnout.

The main cause of stress was the quantity of work, followed by the lack of time to focus on teaching and limited resources.

Many of us are in stressful jobs. They're jobs of our choice"

Education Minister Hekia Parata

But Ms Parata says many of us are in stressful jobs.

"They're jobs of our choice and we work according to what the requirements are for those jobs. I don't apologise for having high expectations of principals," she said.

Balmoral Primary Intermediate principal Malcolm Milner accepts there are always pressures but said "when you have a reform-minded Government that doesn't engage effectively with the sector, it does create policy which maybe is not all that well thought through".

Mr Milner lists the pressures as "the property issues, the leaky buildings, roll growth, Novapay".

Payroll is just one of many problems plaguing principals as they try to deliver the curriculum and manage finances.