Primary health care nurses, medical staff to stop work for two hours over pay dispute

Source:  1 NEWS

Primary health care nurses and medical staff around the country will stop work for two hours later this month over an ongoing pay dispute.

According to the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) more than 3400 primary health care nurses and medical receptionists/administrators will stop work for two hours nationwide on Wednesday September 30 at 10am -12 Noon.

This will affect over 500 general practices and accident and medical centres.

"This will be the second round of stop work meetings for NZNO members covered by the Primary Health Care Multi-Employer Collective Agreement. An earlier round occurred on 23 July and a one-day strike took place on 3 September," NZNO says.

"Negotiations with employers have been reserved for 28 September in the hope that progress will be made towards pay parity with equally qualified colleagues who work in DHBs.

"The stop work meetings are planned as either a report back from those resumed negotiations (if they have resumed) or to discuss and confirm next steps if no progress has been made."

NZNO Primary Health Care members will also be wearing camellia flowers to work on Friday 18 September on the eve of Suffrage Day.

"This will be to highlight that it is 127 years since women won the right to vote - but they still have not achieved equal pay for work of equal value," NZNO says.

