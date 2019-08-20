TODAY |

Primary and intermediate principals accept Government's pay offer

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Employment

Primary and intermediate principals have decided to accept the latest pay offer from the Government, they revealed this morning.

The new agreement includes pay parity with secondary school principals, pay rises for three years and a higher pay scale for those at the country's smallest schools.

The Ministry of Education's offer came days before a meeting among the nation's principals to vote on continued strike action against the agency.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Langholm Primary School principal Martyn Weatherill says teachers are satisfied with their settlement, but principals are still not. Source: Breakfast

Primary and intermediate school principals began voting on a possible settlement last week.

Negotiations had previously been abandoned by school leaders, who felt their well-being concerns weren't being addressed.

In a statement released today, union president Lynda Stuart praised the public for backing the cause.

"They understood the workload issues educators face, the difficulties around recruitment and retention, and the impact that has on students," she said. "They supported us all the way and it made a real difference to the outcome."

Your playlist will load after this ad

The new agreement includes pay parity with their high school counterparts. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Education
Employment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Often maligned, Williams showed his wares as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup.
Wallabies star questions criticism levelled at SBW - 'He's given so much for the jersey'
2
The champion halfback said he was very humbled by the tribute.
Warriors humble Cooper Cronk with farewell gesture - 'Good sign that they’ve got a very good club'
3
A report was released today indicating New Zealanders pay too much for fuel.
Jacinda Ardern vows to 'not stand by' as petrol report finds Kiwis 'are being fleeced'
4
Speeding while overtaking ruled legal in High Court appeal
5
Former Manu Samoa international Seilala Mapusua said things are much more dier for Tier Two nations than World Rugby realises.
'We're getting to boiling point' - Pacific rugby nations fed up with treatment of players and unwinnable financial battles
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:54
The Prime Minister talked about how she doesn’t think the power balance is quite right with landlords and tenants.

Laws haven't kept up with NZ's growing rental market, PM says amid concerns of power imbalance
00:48
A report was released today indicating New Zealanders pay too much for fuel.

Jacinda Ardern vows to 'not stand by' as petrol report finds Kiwis 'are being fleeced'
The first 14 of the new rural ambulance fleet.

Injured man spends over an hour missing in water after car plunges into Dunedin harbour
00:18
The rocket, nicknamed ‘Look Ma, No Hands’, took off just after midnight this morning.

Rocket Lab completes fourth launch of the year from Hawke's Bay