Primary and intermediate principals accept Government's pay offer

Primary and intermediate principals have decided to accept the latest pay offer from the Government, they revealed this morning.

The new agreement includes pay parity with secondary school principals, pay rises for three years and a higher pay scale for those at the country's smallest schools.

The Ministry of Education's offer came days before a meeting among the nation's principals to vote on continued strike action against the agency.

Primary and intermediate school principals began voting on a possible settlement last week.

Negotiations had previously been abandoned by school leaders, who felt their well-being concerns weren't being addressed.

In a statement released today, union president Lynda Stuart praised the public for backing the cause.