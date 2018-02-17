 

Pride Parade set to feature a notable first as a prime minister takes part

The sixth Pride Parade is about to get underway on Auckland's Ponsonby Road.

For the first time a prime minister is taking part in the parade celebrating New Zealand's rainbow communities.
Celebrating New Zealand's rainbow communities, this year's parade will feature one notable first. 

For the first time a prime minister is taking part.

Ponsonby Road is closed and more than 70 floats will make their way up the road this evening.  

The parade includes about 3500 participants and one of them is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

She has walked in the parade before with the Labour Party as an MP but this is the first time she will walk as Prime Minister and the first time a New Zealand prime minister has ever taken part in a Pride Parade.

The Green Party and National Party will also have representatives in the parade.

The parade is a highlight of the annual Pride Festival calendar with thousands of spectators lining the streets to  witness the glitter and glamour of the event.

