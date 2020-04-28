TODAY |

Prices drop as some restaurants look to get in on consumers' Alert Level 3 excitement

Source:  1 NEWS

Fast food restaurants are in hot demand following the lifting of lockdown restrictions yesterday, but what if what you've been craving isn't a Big Mac but a top-shelf meal? 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Not everyone is craving fast food. Source: Seven Sharp

With re-jigged menus, prices in some places have dropped, including Christchurch institutions Hello Sunday and Fifth Street.

"We love doing what we do so if we get the green light to make people coffee, make people breakfast, then that's what we're going to do," Hello Sunday and 5th Street co-owner Chris Penny told Seven Sharp reporter Rachel Parkin. 

While it's been exciting to finally get out of the house following five weeks of lockdown, it has been a tough time for the hospitality sector. 5th Street staff urged Kiwis to order from local businesses to get them through the hardship of the lockdown.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Coronavirus Pandemic
Christchurch and Canterbury
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:46
'This has gone on too long' - Simon Bridges says NZ should be at Level 2 to help get economy rolling again
2
Jacinda Ardern and the Queen 'catch up' over New Zealand's Covid-19 response
3
Majority of renters in financial hardship despite Government support, according to survey
4
'Put a kangaroo on your flag and go your own way' - Winston Peters enjoys hearty dig in Aussie TV interview
5
Shocking image from El Salvador prison highlights Covid-19 fears in Latin America's penal system
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:14

Up to 80% of businesses open at Level 3, but closures and further job losses likely

NRL confirms 20-round competition to start late May

Four NRL stars avoid immediate bans after breaching social distancing rules
02:05

Coffee addicts out in force after lockdown measures lifted