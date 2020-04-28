Prices drop as some restaurants look to get in on consumers' Alert Level 3 excitement

Fast food restaurants are in hot demand following the lifting of lockdown restrictions yesterday, but what if what you've been craving isn't a Big Mac but a top-shelf meal?
With re-jigged menus, prices in some places have dropped, including Christchurch institutions Hello Sunday and Fifth Street.
"We love doing what we do so if we get the green light to make people coffee, make people breakfast, then that's what we're going to do," Hello Sunday and 5th Street co-owner Chris Penny told Seven Sharp reporter Rachel Parkin.
While it's been exciting to finally get out of the house following five weeks of lockdown, it has been a tough time for the hospitality sector. 5th Street staff urged Kiwis to order from local businesses to get them through the hardship of the lockdown.