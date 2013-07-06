Prices dip in Global Dairy Trade auction

Prices at Fonterra's fortnightly Global Dairy Trade auction have dipped slightly, with markets expecting the drop because of more whole milk powder product on offer.

Fonterra Milking Truck Source: 1 NEWS

The GDT index dropped 0.5 per cent with the averaged price at $5283 per tonne this morning.

It was the first negative result since the beginning of October annd ended a run of four straight increases.

The important whole milk powder price was down 0.8 per cent to $5152.

"This slightly negative GDT result will have minimal impact on the farmgate milk price," AgriHQ dairy analyst Susan Kilsby said, adding that the result is "certainly still strong enough" to support the $6 per kilogram of milk solids price currently forecast by Fonterra.

Fonterra last week said it lifted the amount of whole milk powder on offer for this auction.

"There was not quite enough demand to soak up the additional product offered," Ms Kilsby said.

Anhydrous milk fat and lactose also fell, while there were gains for rennet casein, butter milk powder, cheddar and butter as skim milk powder held steady.