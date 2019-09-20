Price watchdog suggests Kiwis rushed to upgrade their TVs ahead of RWC

Price and product comparison site, PriceSpy has suggested that Kiwis have rushed at the last minute to upgrade their televisions ahead of the opening weekend for the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

"Historical data from our site shows clicks for TVs have increased eight per cent between 1st to 17th September 2019, compared to the same time last year," says Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.

She said the busiest day traffic-wise was last Saturday.

"One week before the All Blacks’ first game, clicks increased a massive 80 per cent year-on-year," she said.

“When you take a look back to one month ago, clicks for TVs had only increased just three per cent between 1st August through to 18th August 2019, compared to the same time last year."

Harry Taylor from Digital AV Solutions told 1 NEWS that most people had TVs that didn’t have streaming capabilities built-in, and he was rushing to install streaming devices for people who didn’t know how.

“Pretty much a week and half ago it started to get really, really crazy… it’s been pretty full-on since then to today,” he told 1 NEWS yesterday.

Meanwhile Spark Sport says almost 60,000 customers tuned in live to watch the opening ceremony last night, with less than one per cent experiencing technical issues.

"The streaming service worked well across all devices and the content delivery network (CDN) servers delivering the coverage to New Zealanders operated well within their capacity. Spark’s broadband network performed well, as did the networks of other broadband providers," the company said in a statement today.

It said the technical issues mostly related to in-home setup.

"The only common issue we saw across a small group of customers related to some Samsung Smart TV users who switched to watch something else on their TV without first exiting the Spark Sport app. Our care teams helped customers resolve this."