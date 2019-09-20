TODAY |

Price watchdog suggests Kiwis rushed to upgrade their TVs ahead of RWC

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Technology
Rugby World Cup

Price and product comparison site, PriceSpy has suggested that Kiwis have rushed at the last minute to upgrade their televisions ahead of the opening weekend for the Rugby World Cup (RWC).

"Historical data from our site shows clicks for TVs have increased eight per cent between 1st to 17th September 2019, compared to the same time last year," says Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.

She said the busiest day traffic-wise was last Saturday.

"One week before the All Blacks’ first game, clicks increased a massive 80 per cent year-on-year," she said.

“When you take a look back to one month ago, clicks for TVs had only increased just three per cent between 1st August through to 18th August 2019, compared to the same time last year."

Harry Taylor from Digital AV Solutions told 1 NEWS that most people had TVs that didn’t have streaming capabilities built-in, and he was rushing to install streaming devices for people who didn’t know how.

“Pretty much a week and half ago it started to get really, really crazy… it’s been pretty full-on since then to today,” he told 1 NEWS yesterday.

Meanwhile Spark Sport says almost 60,000 customers tuned in live to watch the opening ceremony last night, with less than one per cent experiencing technical issues.

"The streaming service worked well across all devices and the content delivery network (CDN) servers delivering the coverage to New Zealanders operated well within their capacity. Spark’s broadband network performed well, as did the networks of other broadband providers," the company said in a statement today.

It said the technical issues mostly related to in-home setup.

"The only common issue we saw across a small group of customers related to some Samsung Smart TV users who switched to watch something else on their TV without first exiting the Spark Sport app. Our care teams helped customers resolve this."

Did you experience technical issues watching the RWC?email: news@tvnz.co.nz.

Your playlist will load after this ad

One bar owner told 1 NEWS streaming for the tournament was essential, and without it customers would be down the road. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Technology
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
2
Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent
3
All Blacks get special visitor for captain's run training in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
4
Kiwi and Japanese tradition take centre stage at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Tokyo
5
Father grateful for work of Southern DHB's only neurosurgeon who saved son's life after 4m fall
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent

Fijian-born Wallaby admits his biggest challenge will be overcoming emotion of facing the country of his birth

Kiwi and Japanese tradition take centre stage at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Tokyo
03:53

Meet the community board candidate using kumara to educate voters