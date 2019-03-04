PrezzyCard pin numbers problematic when they're meant to make giving easier

Margaret bought a PrezzyCard at an NZ Post shop last December, loaded it with a bit of cash and then, as a security precaution, set a four-digit PIN number before posting it off to a family member.

Then the family member rang to say – the PIN number Margaret had given them was wrong, but Margaret couldn’t remember the PIN number and didn’t have the receipt.

She told Kiwibank where she bought the card, when she bought it, and how much money was on the card, but after several attempts to get the Prezzy activated, she came to Fair Go.

Kiwibank sorted it very quickly, replacing her one-year PrezzyCard with the new, longer term two-year card. They say since Margaret physically had the card, it was reasonable to assume she was the owner.

Consumer NZ says even without the PIN and the receipt, Margaret had three other forms of proof, which should have been enough.

Also, PrezzyCards are registered at point of sale so they do have electronic tracking – so Kiwibank could check that no one else had used them.

Consumer NZ says when you’re in a situation like this, it’s often best just to front up in person, at the retail outlet.

Comedian Chris Parker raises another issue

Comedian Chris Parker came to Fair Go to raise the issue of being unable to register multiple cards to one account, which is a pain when you do forget your password and need to re-set it.

Both the full card number and random new password generated have to be copied and pasted numerous times to log back in.

Kiwibank says they will consider these points for future process improvements.