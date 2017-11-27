'It is pretty time-consuming' – PM says new Government being bombarded with questions from National

The National Party's onslaught of questions posed to the Labour Party since they've taken power is proving to be "pretty time-consuming" to answer, says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Labour MP Chris Hipkins has slammed the opposition for "spamming" the government with over 6000 written questions since they took power a month ago.

When asked on TVNZ1's Breakfast programme this morning if she thought her government was being spammed by National, Ms Ardern says she thought they were being sent "quite a large number of questions".

"They're going to do opposition the way they want to do opposition."

She says when the Labour Party was in opposition they asked about one sixth of the questions National has in the same time period.

Ms Ardern has no issue with National's approach but says it is taking time to answer them all, and working out which ones require serious consideration.