Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW

A dust cloud heading towards New Zealand is expected to create a camera-worthy sunset or sunrise in parts of the country in the next 24-48 hours.

The brown blob-like cloud has been captured on satellite crossing the Tasman Sea from New South Wales.

As a result, areas in the northwest of the North Island and even parts of the South Island are predicted to get a good sunset or sunrise where the skies are clear.

But because of the dust, some parts of the country will experience big gusts of wind and thunderstorms.