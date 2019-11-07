TODAY |

Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Australia

A dust cloud heading towards New Zealand is expected to create a camera-worthy sunset or sunrise in parts of the country in the next 24-48 hours. 

The brown blob-like cloud has been captured on satellite crossing the Tasman Sea from New South Wales.

As a result, areas in the northwest of the North Island and even parts of the South Island are predicted to get a good sunset or sunrise where the skies are clear. 

But because of the dust, some parts of the country will experience big gusts of wind and thunderstorms.

It could also bring with it smoke particles from the recent Sydney fires. 

Satellite captures Oz dust cloud heading toward New Zealand Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:54
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
2
Are these the 26 people approached by NZ Rugby about replacing Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach?
3
Hefty prison sentences handed down to drug syndicate smuggling meth from US
4
'How is this right?' Southland pet owner shares video of dog terrified by fireworks
5
Medicinal cannabis campaigner Rose Renton, who took on 'green fairy' role after son's death, calls it quits
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:26

Medicinal cannabis campaigner Rose Renton, who took on 'green fairy' role after son's death, calls it quits
10:05

Ardern hails 'historic moment' for NZ as Zero Carbon Bill passes - 'We are on the right side of history'

Hefty prison sentences handed down to drug syndicate smuggling meth from US
01:56

Crown lawyer says Winston Peters' case against SSC head is 'scandalous and improper'