Pretty sunrise, sunset predicted in parts of NZ as dust cloud heads across the ditch from NSW

A dust cloud heading towards New Zealand is expected to create a camera-worthy sunset or sunrise in parts of the country in the next 24-48 hours.
The brown blob-like cloud has been captured on satellite crossing the Tasman Sea from New South Wales.
As a result, areas in the northwest of the North Island and even parts of the South Island are predicted to get a good sunset or sunrise where the skies are clear.
But because of the dust, some parts of the country will experience big gusts of wind and thunderstorms.
It could also bring with it smoke particles from the recent Sydney fires.