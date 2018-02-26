 

Pretty special - Kiwi chicks' entry to the world caught on camera

A camera rolled as two Kiwi chicks entered the world, making for some pretty special footage screened on Seven Sharp last night.

Cadre and Winton were born at Rotorua's Kiwi Encounter, the largest hatching facility in the country.
First came baby Kiwi Cadre who took six days to hatch. 

Nearly four months old now, she has been released to a predator-controlled area in Tongariro Forest to reproduce.

Next to emerge was Winton who also took six long days to hatch. 

At nearly four months old, she's yet to reach her stoat-sparring weight of one kilogram. 

Once she does she'll be released back to Maunga Taniwha in northern Hawke's Bay. 

The footage came courtesy of Rotorua's Kiwi Encounter, the largest hatching facility in New Zealand.

Around 20 Kiwi are killed every week by predators in the bush, which is why this hatching work is so crucial for our national bird.

