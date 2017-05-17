'Pretty sad faces' - Silver Fern Farm employees react to potential closure of Ashburton meatworks plant

Employees at Silver Fern Farms' Ashburton sheepmeat processing plant says they have "known for a while but the reality's just set in" after staff were told the company is planning to permanently close the plant due to declining regional sheep numbers.

The axing of the freezing works will bring an end to nearly 130 years of meat processing in the small mid-Canterbury town.

The company says it has advised its 370 employees of the proposal to close the Fairton site and has discussed potential transfer options of staff to other sites.

Silver Fern Farms chief executive Dean Hamilton said the company is unlikely to change their minds in the two week consultation period.

"The presumption will be unless we've misunderstood something, the plant will close," Mr Hamilton told 1 NEWS.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr Hamilton said, "there has been significant land-use change in Canterbury and Marlborough over the last decade and there are fewer sheep farms in these regions as they have made way for other uses such as dairy and wine."

This season the plant processed 325,000 lambs, down from more than a million in 2010.

Employees told 1 NEWS the reduction in numbers over the last few years was a sign a closure was imminent.

"We'd known for a while but the reality's just set in," one meat worker said while walking out of the Silver Fern Farm meeting this afternoon.

"I've been there 15 years and I've noticed the decline," another said.

"The writings been on the wall for a while, pretty sad faces in there."

"It's done, dusted."

Silver Fern Farms says they expect 230 roles will be made available at plants in Belfast and Pareora, as well as Hokitika.

Mr Hamilton said rumours the plant is being turned into a bottling plant are baseless, saying "I can categorically say we have no intention to be involved in bottling water at the Fairton plant.