'Pretty neat' sister who stepped in to care for disabled brother rewarded in time for Christmas

When Di Bone had to leave the city her children were in to for health reasons, her 20-year-old daughter Victoria Harwood stepped up to take care of her brother Jack who has Cerebral Palsy.

This morning, TVNZ1's Breakfast's Matty McLean was in Christchurch to surprise the selfless sister as part of this week's New World Christmas giveaway.

Victoria, a student who also works, received a $1000 New World voucher, as well as a Christmas hamper, ham and pastries.

"Groceries are one of the biggest bills, especially students, so this is really awesome, thank you," she said.

Jack said his sister was "pretty neat alright".