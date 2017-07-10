 

'A pretty nasty spell of weather' could bring snow to south, gales and heavy rain to lower North Island

Motorists are being warned of snowfalls on the alpine passes in the South Island and the central North Island's Desert Road over the coming days.

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
From Tuesday afternoon snow will hit Lewis, Arthur's, Porters, Lindis and Haast Passes, as well as the Milford Road and the State Highway 1 Dunedin to Waitati Highway, the MetService says.

It has already warned New Zealanders to wrap up for a cold week with snow, gales, floods and pounding seas predicted from Tuesday.

A wintry front is moving northeast onto the South Island, followed by cold southerlies.

Snow is expected above 100m in the far south and 200m in Canterbury.

A low east of the North Island will possibly bringing severe gales, heavy rain and snow to some central New Zealand areas.

Rainfall warnings are likely in Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne and are also possible from Taranaki to Wellington and in Marlborough and the north of Canterbury.

By Friday the low should move away to the east of the North Island and conditions should slowly ease late in the day.

Meanwhile, WeatherWatch.co.nz says the wintry blast will likely bring snow to the Desert Road in the central North Island and the Rimutaka Hill road, north of Wellington.

Dunedin, Gore, Alexandra, Queenstown, Wanaka and Ashburton might get snow, while Christchurch was "borderline" for the white stuff, forecaster Philip Duncan says.

In the North Island, Waiouru, Ohakune and Taihape were all likely to get snow.

