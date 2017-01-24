'It was pretty gnarly' - Double decker bus hits shop awning during Auckland commute

An Auckland Transport double decker bus hit a shop awning on Symonds Street this morning, smashing two of the windows and leaving passengers startled.

Damage to an Auckland Transport bus after it hit an awning on Symonds Street. Source: 1 NEWS

The accident happened on the Metro number 274 to Britomart just after 8am, leaving the bus out of action.

A passenger on the bus, who declined to be named, told 1 NEWS the bus was "packed" including people sitting in the seats next to where the windows smashed.

"That would have been kind of scary for them," they said.

"If that window shattered, that could have been glass all over the people ... or if the signage came into the bus, that could have been pretty bad."