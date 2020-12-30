'Pretty fearful' - Ahipara bush fire 'out of control' at its peak, Far North Mayor says

Far North District Mayor John Carter says he could see the “out of control” bush fire at Ahipara last night from his home 16 kilometres away.

“The fire was obviously out of control. It was spreading across the top of the hills. It had come up the valley, across the face, and it was moving west,” Carter told 1 NEWS today.

He said helicopters were now getting the fire under control.

“But, it was pretty fearful.”

Carter said the flames last night were “impressive”, and stretched more than a kilometre “right across the skyline”.

“Flames were leaping up and down … it was a serious, serious fire.”

The smoke could probably be seen from Kaitaia, he said.

Carter said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

But, he said it was a “good lesson” for the “really dry” summer ahead.

“We don’t want to risk that again.”

Residents from 100 properties were evacuated yesterday, and haven’t yet been able to return to their homes.

The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon and grew to 1km by 1km in size at the last estimate. Crews were called to the fire, which started at Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve, at 5:45pm.

No people have been reported as injured and no structures have been lost.

The bush fire at Ahipara, Northland at 1:15am, December 30, 2020. Source: Supplied/Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa

Carter said evacuees he’d spoken to were understandably “anxious” about their properties.

“The community just stepped up and provided the ability and the service of those people," Carter said.

A local football club and Roma Marae opened their doors to evacuees last night.

Marae spokesperson Darren Nathan said they welcomed 74 evacuees overnight.

Kai supplies being collected for Roma Marae. Source: Supplied/Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa

The marae had been closed for the past month for renovations, so the marae was short on supplies, Nathan said.

“Fortunately, an appeal for help has been met with an overwhelming response from the community. Lots of food, blankets, towels have been donated by residents and businesses.”

David Ross, Chief Fire Officer for the Ahipara Volunteer Fire Brigade, said the fire started small - measuring about 300m long near the historic reserve. But, it didn’t stay small for very long.

“The spread of fire was quicker than I could run.”

He said the evacuations were “necessary” because the fire had become “extremely” dangerous.

“It [the fire] did come very close [to four houses] during the evening. However, the evacuation was because we couldn’t predict exactly where the fire was going to spread to.”

Crews from all over the region - and one coming from as far as Muriwai in Auckland - were at the scene, Ross said.