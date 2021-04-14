TODAY |

'Pretty extraordinary' - Eyewitness describes water spout off Napier's Marine Parade

Jane Nixon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A freak water spout has appeared over the sea across from Napier's Marine Parade giving people a spectacular view as it moved around the coast.



Residents in the area filmed the spout from multiple locations. Source: 1 NEWS

Donna Cullen, who manages a bed and breakfast facility on Seaview Terrace told 1 NEWS the spout started about 5.30pm.

"It wasn’t too far out at sea, we just watched it fluffing up the water then headed around to Ahuriri near the port," she said.

"It was roughing up the water."



The weather event was captured on film by multiple people.

Cullen said prior to the spout, "the rain hammered down and we got full-on hail".

"All the neighbours were thinking it was pretty extraordinary," she said after reading the street's Facebook page.

"Everyone was posting “have you seen this?”

1 NEWS’ weatherman Dan Corbett said the water spout, formed from a thunderstorm in the region.

“Winds twisting in the cloud then caused the thunder storm to turn and it drops down like a cone,” he says.

Napier water spout, April 14, 2021. Source: Supplied

Corbett says the storm started in the Bay of Plenty earlier this afternoon and moved northeast to Wairoa and Napier and is now moving back up the East Coast.

NIWA told 1 NEWS it expected the wild weather to clear up by mid-evening, at least by 9pm.

They say residents in Hawke's Bay and Northland can expect some stormy weather this evening.

New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Weather News
Jane Nixon
