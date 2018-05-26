'Pretty annoying' - BNZ customers angry as cards, ATMs and Eftpos machines stop working after major outage

Bank of New Zealand customers say a lack of communication has left them annoyed after an outage affected all of the bank's electronic services.

BNZ. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

BNZ's Eftpos machines, cards, and ATMs are working again after a system outage this morning.

The outage also affected its parent company, National Australia Bank.

Retailers using BNZ eftpos terminals should be able to use them again, as well as people with BNZ eftpos cards, a BNZ spokesperson said.

Earlier, BNZ posted a message on Twitter and Facebook apologising for the inconvenience.

A statement was also issued from BNZ assuring customers things were being fixed:

"BNZ Cards and ATMs are now working as they should, and our other systems, including systems in our branch network, internet banking and mobile banking are following suit. BNZ apologises to all of its customers who were affected and inconvenienced this, we appreciate the patience and understanding shown as we worked toward a resolution."

But customers responded to the post saying that they were annoyed that it took so long to receive any communication.

One person on Facebook wrote: "When you found out about this problem why don't you text all of your customers?"