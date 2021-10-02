Pressures see rise in cosmetic procedures among youth

The stresses of the pandemic and pressures of social media has seen a rise in cosmetic injections.

In England on Saturday, a new law came into force which bans under 18-year-olds to get Botox-style injections, or dermal lip fillers for cosmetic reasons.

Doctors here are calling for similar regulations.

For years celebrities have been flooding social media with their transformations and botch-ups.

But that hasn't stopped a wave of younger people opting for Botox or dermal lip fillers.

There are calls to regulate use of Botox and dermal fillers in NZ. Source: istock.com

“In this day and age social media has a huge impact on how people perceive themselves and the sort of girls that have big followings and are popular - they all seem to be getting plastic surgery,” says model Sabby Jey.

At the age of 22 she spent more than $20,000 on Botox, fillers and a nose and chin job.

”I've stopped for about two years now and all it came down to my relationship with myself. I get a lot of girls asking me where I can got my nose job, where to get filler, where to get Botox and I just remind them to like really think about why you're getting it,” she says.

A recent rise in global cosmetic surgeries is being put down to the pandemic.

The beauty industry is calling it the "Zoom boom" - people are spending many hours on video chats, looking at and comparing themselves to others, leading to increased demand for cosmetic injectables.

It's estimated around 70,000 treatments a year are carried out on under 18-year-olds in England.

Dr Catherine Stone has 20 years of experience in non-surgical cosmedicine and is a leading injector and trainer with clinics in Auckland and the UK.

She applauds England’s new law to protect under 18-year-olds.

“From a cosmetic perspective they're not physically and emotionally developed... and unfortunately there are less scrupulous people in clinics that specifically target this age group,” Stone says.

“The FDA only actually approves the neuromodulators for over 18s and the facial fillers for over 21s, so maybe we can follow suit,” she says.