Pressure to reinstate prisoner voting rights grows as 1 NEWS poll reveals over 50 per cent public backing

Pressure to reinstate prisoner voting rights is growing, with the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll revealing most people back the idea.

However, those who are calling for change are accusing the Government of dragging its heels on the issue.



Arthur Taylor fought the ban from behind bars, calling for government action.

“They seem to have some idea that this will lose them votes - it won't lose them votes at all,” he told 1 NEWS.

A 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll shows 53 per cent of people support giving the vote to prisoners serving a sentence of three years or less.



While 44 per cent of people completely disagree, the remainder don't know.

Justice Minister, Andrew Little is taking stock of the information from the poll.

“There's certainly a majority support for re-instating the situation as it was pre-2010. Look, I think that's interesting information,” he says.

“It's an indicator and it is another factor that Cabinet ought to take into account."

The pressure on Parliament is growing after the Supreme Court ruled late last year that the ban is inconsistent with the Bill of Rights, while a recent Waitangi Tribunal report called for an urgent repeal.

New Zealand First and the National Party, both have strong views on votes for prisoners.

“I suppose the most fundamental question - why do you want to make the laws if you're breaking the laws?” asks Winston Peters.

National's Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says: “If you've offended badly enough that you've got a custodial sentence, then that's a privilege you're going to lose."