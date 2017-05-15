Pressure to perform weight loss surgery on obese adolescents in South Auckland says surgeon

A doctor on the frontline of New Zealand's obesity epidemic says there's pressure for doctors in South Auckland to perform weight loss surgery on obese adolescents.

Dr Richard Babor, a bariatric surgeon at Counties Manukau District Health Board, was speaking to Seven Sharp after Brisbane-based surgeon Dr George Hopkins called for obese children, some as young as 11, to undergo stomach-stapling surgery.

At the Australian New Zealand College of Anaesthetist's Annual Scientific Meeting in Brisbane, Dr Hopkins said desperate parents of obese children are screaming out for the surgical intervention yet the Australian hospital system is "unequipped" to meet their need.

Dr Babor says the idea of operating on these adolescents is unpalatable, but admits there is pressure to do it.

"Well we've certainly been asked to look into it because in our hospital there is pressure for our surgeons to perform surgery on adolescents," he said.

He said this is because there are very obese adolescents at an adolescent diabetes clinic "who if we left them alone and just gave them conventional medical therapy they'd have a terrible life, lots of complications from their diabetes, probably a shorter life, poor quality of life, and there's no other really good options for them".

"It's a nasty consequence of our toxic food environment and partly their genetic makeup," the New Zealand doctor said.

Almost one third of Kiwi kids aged up to 17 will be overweight by the year 2025, Seven Sharp reported.

Dr Matthew Remedios, a Brisbane-based gastroenterologist, said performing the operation on a child depends on the situation but the medical profession does need to be careful.

"Next will be lap-sleeving people in utero," he said at the Brisbane meeting on Sunday.

Dr Hopkins has been performing effective sleeve gastrectomies on adolescents for years and says his patients have been getting younger.

One was an 11-year-old boy who weighed about 135kg but was unable to have the surgery unlike his 15-year-old brother.