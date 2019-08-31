TODAY |

Pressure mounts on Southern DHB as 'a whole lot of people' missing colonoscopies

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Dunedin and Otago
Southland

Pressure is mounting on the Southern District Health Board to make some major changes to the way it manages bowel cancer patients.

Local GPs have gone public with their concerns in the wake of a scathing report which revealed the region has the highest rates of bowel cancer in the country, yet one of the lowest rates of colonoscopy procedures.

Dunedin GP Dr Dave McKay was so desperate for change he published a letter in the local paper.

"There is a whole lot of people being missed out here. And we need to review that and we need to be able to honestly say we are missing some of these people," he told 1 NEWS. 

A damning report by colorectal surgeon Phil Bagshaw showed the Otago-Southland region has the highest rates of bowel cancer in the country, yet one of the lowest rates of colonoscopy procedures.

He was so concerned with the Southern DHB's response to his findings he demanded a public inquiry and an urgent meeting with the Health Minister. After weeks of waiting the meeting has finally been granted.

But the Southern DHB says it has taken the report seriously, and major changes are already underway, including talking to GPs and patients who haven't been referred. 

"I do take exception that we're not taking action on the report because we have put a number of actions in place immediately," said Chris Fleming, Southern DHB chief executive.

It's not enough for Bowel Cancer New Zealand, who say people's lives continue to be lost. 

"It's unacceptable to Bowel Cancer New Zealand, it's unacceptable to health professionals," said Associate Professor Sarah Derrett of Bowel Cancer New Zealand. 

Dr McKay said: "We need to remember what we're here for and that is for the patients." 

The meeting with the health minister is on Monday, to hopefully ensure others get much better care than Natalie Reynolds.

The bowel cancer survivor was forced to exaggerate her symptoms to get a colonoscopy.

She has had four major surgeries and is waiting for her fifth.

"My life has dramatically changed from losing my whole large bowel. And that could all have been avoided if they had got my colonoscopy through more urgently," she said. 

Ms Reynolds can't believe that five years on, people in Southland and Otago are still struggling to access the procedure.

"From what I can tell it's actually probably gotten worse, which is terrifying," she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Local GPs have gone public with their concerns on the eve of the Government's 10-year cancer action plan announcement. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Health
Dunedin and Otago
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
2
John Armstrong's opinion: Ardern's struggle from now on will be to keep her head above the water
3
'Buckle your seat belts' – Dan Corbett warns of cold blast from rare Antarctica stratospheric warming
4
'Any takers?' Issac Luke posts public address to NRL clubs in search for new home with Warriors deal ending
5
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tongan church elder keen to highlight impact of measles as free vaccinations launch
00:20

Death of New Zealand man at Burning Man Festival in US 'suspicious'
01:51

Cancer experts wait anxiously as government set to unveil cancer plan
03:42

AIMS Games organisers issue measles warning ahead of international youth sports event